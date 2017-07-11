iVOOMi announces its strategic alliance with Flipkart

With an aim to increase its presence in Tier - 2,3 & 4 cities in India, Chinese electronic major, iVOOMi today announced its strategic alliance with the e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India stated, "We are glad to be associated with the e-commerce major Flipkart. Through their verified intelligence reports, our focus is to ensure the development of latest technology in the most cost-effective range, as desired."

He said, "We target volumes through value for money products and thereby aim to capture XX% of share in the Indian Smartphone market by end of FY 2018, through our strong presence across length and breadth of the country."

Commenting on the partnership Ayyappan. R- Senior Director, Smartphones at Flipkart said "We are happy to partner with iVOOMi and make the best in smartphone technology available and accessible to our customers. We are certain that through this association customers can avail a winning combination of great technology coupled with affordable pricing reinforcing our undisputed market leader position in this category."

Under this collaboration, iVOOMi and Flipkart would work closely towards delivering future technology products to Indians across the country. The key objective is to provide the specs incorporated in the expensive range of smartphones, in the much affordable price, to its large number of user base.

Flipkart supports the brand not only in selling and identifying the nature of products, designs, form factors and technology through its series of intelligence reports, but also corroborates to propel marketing for iVOOMi to capture substantial share in the market.