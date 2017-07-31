iVOOMi attains a new benchmark post its association with Flipkart

iVOOMi, which entered the Indian smartphone market in the year 2017 has attained another benchmark in the entry level segment post its association with the e-commerce giant, Flipkart.

What has the company actually achieved? Well, the brand has managed to sell large numbers of iVOOMi 'Me' series smartphones particularly the models Me 4 and Me 5 which are exclusively available on Flipkart at a price of Rs. 3,499 and Rs. 4,499 respectively.

However, the main reason behind the company's new achievement is that the company is offering these smartphones with a better form factor, display and other such features which are not available across competitors with such cost effectiveness. On the other hand, the company has not revealed the exact figures of its sales.

Commenting on the success, Mr. Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India said, "We are overwhelmed by the response of our customer to iVOOMi's recently launched Me 4 and Me 5. The brand has achieved its month's target within a week of the launch of these devices, which is a testimony to our proposition of offering advanced technology in a budget smartphone segment."

He further added, "The brand post partnering with Flipkart, has been able to trickle down its reach to 3500 cities and 22,000 Pin codes, thereby, getting a substantial geographical spread since the day of its launch, i.e 20th July."

Similarly, Ayyappan R, Senior Director - Mobiles, Flipkart also stated, "iVOOMi mobile phones have received extremely positive feedback from our customers. With Flipkart's wide market reach, these 4G Volte smartphones in a competitive price segment of less than INR 5000 have greatly appealed to our large and growing customer base. The success of iVOOMi devices on our platform reinforces the strong belief our customers have in Flipkart, as their preferred online retailer and the undisputed leader in the online smartphones market."

Besides, the potential of the brand has been exposed in each month since March 2017, where it has always aspired to meet consumer requirements in the most economical way. Thus being appreciated across portals, iVOOMi now seems to have been accredited for all the right reasons.

While many Chinese smartphone brands have or are already experiencing huge growth, it looks like now is the time when India will yet again benefit from such an established international player and at the same time have wider and better choices to make in the entry level smartphone segment.

Against such backdrop, the positive response from the market towards both the iVOOMi devices will help the company escalate its processes and sales in India to a developed extent.