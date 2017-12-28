iVOOMi i1 and i1S with dual cameras and full-screen design to be launched in January

The key smartphone trends those have become mainstream this year are the dual camera setup and full-screen design devices with 18:9 aspect ratio display. Having said that, several manufacturers have come up with these aspects in their smartphones.

Not only the premium brands such as Apple, LG, and Samsung but also the others such as Micromax, InFocus, Oppo and Honor have come up with such smartphones thereby bringing these trends to the budget market segment. The next brand to jump on the bandwagon of full-screen design is iVOOMi.

We say so as the Hong-Based brand has been teasing that they will launch two smartphones dubbed iVOOMi i1 and iVOOMi i1S in January 2018. While the company has not revealed the possible specifications, launch date and pricing of these smartphones, a report by 91mobiles has shed light on the same.

Going by the information revealed by the report, the iVOOMi i1 and i1S will arrive with a 5.45-inch bezel-less display with 2.5D curved glass protection on top and 18:9 aspect ratio. These smartphones are said to flaunt dual rear cameras with a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. Both the smartphones are claimed to be identical except for a change in the RAM and storage aspects. These devices from iVOOMi are likely to run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Besides shedding light on the key specifications of these smartphones, the report also hints that the iVOOMi i1 and i1S will be priced somewhere between Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 9,999. If this turns out to be true, the upcoming iVOOMi smartphones will be affordable ones with the full-screen design, 18:9 aspect ratio display and dual cameras. We can expect these smartphones to be launched in the first half of January 2018 and these will compete with the newly launched budget smartphones with similar features such as the InFocus Vision 3 priced at Rs. 6,999.