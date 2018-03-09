iVOOMi launches Anniversary Edition i1s with facial recognition for Rs 7,499

iVOOMi celebrates its first year in the Indian market with the launch of its Anniversary Edition i1s with facial recognition technology, aiming to bring the much-coveted face unlock feature to the budget smartphone segment in India. The Classic Black variant of the Anniversary Edition would be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart starting 9th March, 2018.

iVOOMi's face unlock feature uses the regular selfie camera, instead of a fancy infrared depth-mapping camera, claiming for a facial scan that is unique and relatively faster.

The company is providing a 2-year warranty on its flagship smartphones; i1, i1s, Me3, and Me3S, on purchases between 9th and 31st March 2018. The Jio Football Offer of Rs 2,200 instant cashback is also applicable on the Anniversary Edition i1s, making it available at an effective price of Rs 5,299.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi, India says, "iVOOMi has had an enthralling journey in the Indian smartphone market, with unbeatable 'Value for money' products launched throughout the year. Now that we have discovered the product/market fit and gained traction, we are set out on a path of execution. The untapped demand in the lower-tier cities is one of the key areas that the company is now focusing on"

"All iVOOMi products are backed by innovation as we aim to bring world class technology in all our offerings, and our latest smartphone, the Anniversary Edition i1s with facial recognition is another feather to the cap since we are the first to offer face-unlock feature under the 8k price segment", he further added.

The Anniversary Edition i1s runs on Smart Me 2.0 OS by iVOOMi, powered by Android Nougat 7.0. This operating system comes with features like 3D Smart widget, Child mode, Face Age mode, Watermark photos, Time-lapse mode, Panorama mode, Filters, Real-time level 7 beauty effect, and others.

The Anniversary Edition iVOOMi i1s with Absolute View comes with a screen size of 5.45-inch with HD Infinity Edge Display (18:9 Screen Ratio), equipped with 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera, one-touch fingerprint sensor at the back and 3GB RAM+32GB ROM expandable up to 128GB. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery.