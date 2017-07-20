iVoomi launches two new entry level 4G VoLTE smartphones in India

Chinese smartphone manufacturer iVoomi has launched two new 4G VoLTE smartphones in India, the iVoomi Me4 and iVoomi Me5. Both the smartphones are in the entry level price segment. iVoomi Me4 is available on Flipkart for Rs. 3,999 whereas Me5 comes for Rs. 4,999.

The most interesting fact about the two mobile devices is that both of them run on Android Nougat 7.0 out-of-the-box. iVoomi Me4 comes in Champagne Gold, Black, and Dark Grey colors. Whereas iVoomi Me5 comes in Champagne Gold and Black color only.

iVoomi Me4 comes with a 4.5-inch FWVGA display which has a resolution of 480x854 pixels. Me4 runs on a quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.1 GHz and is paired with 1GB of RAM. The smartphone also has MaliT720 GPU. Me4 comes with 8GB storage capacity which is expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card support. It sports a 5-megapixel front and rear cameras. The rear camera gets LED flash support.

It has a 2000mAh battery and weighs 113 grams. It is a compact smartphone which slips right into your pockets.

iVoomi Me5 is ahead of Me4 in almost every feature and thus costs a grand more than the latter. It has a 5-inch HD IPS display which sports a resolution of 720x1280 pixels. It has a quad-core SC 9832 processor clocked at 1.2 GHz. The smartphone gets 2GB of RAM along with 16GB inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card.

iVoomi Me5 has an 8-megapixel primary camera along with a 5-megapixel secondary camera. It has a 3000mAh battery.

While both the smartphones sport decent configurations for the price range they are being offered in, the quality and longevity of the devices is something that needs to be taken into account before you go ahead and get your hands on these smartphones.