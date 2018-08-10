ENGLISH

iVOOMi offers discounts on Amazon and Flipkart’s Pre-Independence Day Sale

iVOOMi FitMe, fitness band with Pollution Tracking will be available at an exclusive discount of 33 percent and an additional discount of flat 15 percent.

    iVOOMi, a Hong Kong-based smartphone brand has announced discounts on its smartphones and accessories for its customers in the Pre-Independence Day Sale of Amazon and Flipkart.

    Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi, India said "To celebrate India's 72nd Independence Day, we are excited to be a part of the pre-Independence day sale hosted by Amazon & Flipkart, rolling out the choicest discounts and offers. All the products which are available in the sale are some of iVOOMi's best products which have received tremendous response from our customers. We aim to provide maximum benefits to them by offering some exclusive discounts on our smartphones and accessories".

    At the 'Big Freedom Sale', the company has slashed the prices of its recently launched Bronze variant of i2, and all color variants of i2 Lite.

    Additionally, iVOOMi FitMe, fitness band with Pollution Tracking will be available at an exclusive discount of 33 percent and an additional discount of flat 15 percent.

    The smartphones will be available at a discount of up to 20 percent and an additional flat Rs.500 off at this sale. The Flipkart 'Big Freedom Sale' will be live from 10th - 12th August 2018.

    The 4 day long Freedom Sale of Amazon begins on midnight of 9th August and will be live till 12th August. On the Amazon 'Freedom Sale', iVOOMi will offer irresistible discounts on Titan Powerbanks (10,000 & 15,000 mAh) with LED Smart Panel, and Pebble Powerbanks (10,000 & 20,000 mAh). 

    The Powerbanks are available at a discount of up to 60 percent, with an additional discount of up to 15 percent.

