iVVO launches dual-SIM smart feature phone Beatz IV1805 at Rs. 600

iVVO, the latest entrant in the Indian mobile phone market, has launched its dual-SIM smart feature phone Beatz IV1805 for Rs. 600.

iVVO is a subsidiary of BRITZO has launched under the product category 'Beatz'.

According to a company the cost-effective smart feature phone boasts of App Store 'iVVO Smart Store' enabling the consumer to download & enjoy a wide range of apps, games, music, and videos.

"We are very delighted to announce the launch of Beatz IV1805, as it drives us one step closer to fulfilling the vision of facilitating digital enablement for India's rural heartland. We are confident that Beatz IV1805, with its innovative features and superior cost-effectiveness, will do justice to our overarching goal of digitizing the Indian rural geographies and to our brand motto 'to bring a peace of mind within our customers' lives." Pradipto Ganguly, CEO & Co-founder, BRITZO, said.

"We are also backing the product with after-sales service and are assertive that our approach will yield the desired results," Ganguly added.

The cost-effective smart feature phone comes with 1.8" display, 1,000 mAh battery, MP3 and MP4 players, wireless FM, rear camera, GPRS and Bluetooth connectivity, one-touch music access, and a memory expandable up to 32 GB.

Moreover, the smart mobile phone has integrated regional language support to further catalyze digital adoption amongst Indian rural geographies - all at a maximum retail price of Rs. 600.

iVVO also claims that it is extending its product warranty of 455 days on the newly-launched Beatz IV1805.

The company has also introduced multiple industry-firsts such as its program 'iVVO Smart Parivar' (offer credit insurance and allowing an in-bill settlement of the claims.

Additionally, the company is planning to set up an assembling unit in Greater Noida and is planning to mobilize Rs. 100 crores towards the Make in India initiative.

Under this brand, the company launched eight smart 2G feature phones by iVVO that are segmented across five product categories, namely BEATZ, PRIMO, SELFIE, TUFF, and VOLT in April this year.