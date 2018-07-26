ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

ixigo join hands with Xiaomi, to make train travel easier

Xiaomi India MIUI users will be able to preview the Ixigo widget, where they can input their train PNR numbers and view the status of their train.

By:

Related Articles

    Leading travel marketplace ixigo has announced its partnership with Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi.

    ixigo join hands with Xiaomi, to make train travel easier

    With this tie-up train, travelers will now be able to check the PNR status of their train bookings on their Xiaomi smartphones, even without downloading the ixigo app.

    ixigo CTO & Co-Founder, Rajnish Kumar said, "Our partnership with Xiaomi's MIUI is a step forward in working towards our vision of making travel seamless for millions of Indian travelers. We are the only online travel marketplace who are deeply committed towards understanding and solving the pain points of Indian travelers."

    "This partnership will enable all MIUI users to benefit from ixigo's travel planning features built on cutting-edge technology, using artificial intelligence and machine learning," he added.

    Xiaomi India MIUI users will be able to preview the Ixigo widget, where they can input their train PNR numbers and view the status of their train. This is aimed at simplifying the lives of Indian train travelers, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities.

    Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online sales, Xiaomi India further added, "Xiaomi's journey started with MIUI when we wanted to launch the most immersive and innovative operating software for millions of users. Today, MIUI has over 190 million users and we continue to make it more relevant in every market we are present in. The partnership with ixigo is a step in that direction and we hope it will enhance the user experience for all our customers"

    Furthermore, the ixigo trains app can be found on every second smartphone in tier 2 and 3 city segment.

    The app is a single app that caters to everything related to train travel. One can search, check availability, book and manage their trip, all within the same app.

    The app is available in 8 vernacular languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil & Kannada, covering over 80 percent of India's digital user base.

    For those who are not aware travel marketplace ixigo allows you to compare and book from 120+ travel suppliers and OTAs across flights, hotels, trains, cabs & destinations.

    Read More About: xiaomi Mobile news
    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 23:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue