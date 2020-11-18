Jio Phone Price May Shoot Up; New Jio Phones To Cost Rs. 999 And Above News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Jio Phones are one of the most popular feature phones in India with a large user base. Popular for its affordable price tag and power-packed features, a couple of things might be changing for Jio Phone buyers. For one, a new report suggests the price of the feature phone will shoot up and the new Jio Phone will reportedly cost Rs. 999.

Jio Phone Price Increased

The report comes from 91mobiles that claims the Jio Phone price in India will shoot up by Rs. 300 coming from retail sources, Reliance will once again begin selling and shipping the first-gen Jio Phone. Previously, these feature phones costing Rs. 699 ran out of stock and surged in demand. To cater to the growing demand, the units are back in stock but will be a tad bit costlier.

That's not all, the Jio Phones would be sold with the Rs. 125 recharge pack - which is going to be mandated for all new buyers. This would also bring the total cost of a new Jio Phone to Rs. 1,124. Presently, there's no compulsion to get a Jio recharge pack while buying a new phone. However, even this might be changing soon. Reliance Jio is expected to make an official announcement soon, the report suggests.

Jio Phone Price Increase: Is It Justified?

In the era of smartphones that are available at a budget price tag, Jio Phone is still pretty popular. When the feature phone was originally launched, it was a hit and the demand persists. Hence, one might question the price shoot up for the Jio Phone.

There are a couple of factors to consider here that might justify the price increase. The report also shared the retail boxes of the Jio Phone, which also lists the features on it. One of the big differences is that the new Jio Phone packs the Qualcomm chipset instead of the Spreadtrum processor.

The Jio Phone includes a 2.4-inch display, a VGA camera sensor, a Qualcomm processor paired with 512MB RAM, and 4GB storage. The phone supports 4G LTE - making it one of the biggest attractions. It also runs KaiOS that lets users download a few apps. Since the news hasn't been officially confirmed, we advise taking the report with a grain of salt.

