JioPhone 2 flash sale starts at 12 noon today on Jio's official website

Reliance had launched its second generation JioPhone, i.e, the JioPhone 2 back in August this year. The JioPhone 2 is one of the best feature phones which is available in the market today. The feature phone which comes with an original price tag of Rs 2,999 is all set to go on a flash sale at 12 noon today. The device will be up for grabs via Jio's official website and you can avail cashback offers on the purchase of JioPhone 2 from Jio's official website.

As a part of the flash sale, the users who are making the purchase using Paytm will be able to avail a cashback of Rs 300 flat on the device. This means that following the cashback you can grab the device for just Rs 2,699, which in my opinion is a sweet deal.

JioPhone 2 specifications and features:

The Reliance JioPhone 2 offers a rugged QWERTY keypad design much like the first generation of JioPhone. You get 4-way navigation key along with a dedicated voice command button with which you can use the Hello Jio assistant on the device.

The device sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display which has a screen resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. Under the hood, the feature phone draws its power from a dual-core 1.0GHz processor clubbed with 512MB of RAM. The device comes with 4GB of onboard storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot. The device runs on KaiOS and comes with dual nano SIM support.

For imaging, the JioPhone 2 makes use of a 2MP rear camera and a 0.3MP front camera to capture selfies. The device also supports 24 native Indian languages and comes pre-loaded with third party apps such as WhatsApp, YouTube and Facebook. So if you are planning to get your hands on the JioPhone 2, head to the Jio's official website at 12 noon today.