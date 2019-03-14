Jiophone 2 flash sale today at 12 PM: Here's how to grab it News oi-Karan Sharma Jiophone 2 all set to go for flash sale today in India. All you need to know about the phone before buying it.

Reliance Jio introduced the second generation of its feature phone back in 2018 during the Annual general meeting. Now, the Jiophone 2 is once again up for grabs via a flash sale in the country. The sale will kick off at 12 pm, so if you are planning to grab the phone then this is the best time.

Jiophone 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999 and you can grab the feature phone via jio.com. Buyers will also receive some benefits from Jio like free voice and data benefits. We don't how many units the company is offering in this sale, so we recommend you to login to your account and save all the details like address and card prior to the sale will save your time when the sale kicks off.

Once you are done with ordering the Jiophone 2 then the handset will be shipped within 5 to 7 business days. You have the option of choosing between three Jio recharges for the 4G priced at Rs 49, Rs 99 and Rs 153.

Just to recall, the JioPhone 2 sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display and comes with a QWERTY keypad with a 4-way navigation key. Under the hood, the Jiophone 2 runs on KaiOS. The feature phone also comes with dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other standard connectivity aspects.

The feature phone is backed by 4GB of storage space and 512MB of RAM. It supports expandable storage space up to 128GB using a microSD card. The battery capacity of the JioPhone 2 is 2000mAh and can render a decent backup.