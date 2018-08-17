JioPhone 2 next flash sale scheduled on August 30: Price, time and more

JioPhone 2 went on its first-ever sale in India yesterday, and just after the flash sale the dates for the second sale is also out. The second flash sale is going to be held on August 30 on Jio.com. So if you missed the chance yesterday then this is the second opportunity for you to grab the phone. As usual, the sale will start at 12 PM in the noon.

Jio announced this 4g powered smart feature phone during its Annual General Meeting in July this year. The phone can be bought at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

JioPhone 2 sports a physical QWERTY keypad and a horizontal display. The feature phone also comes with social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube as well as Google Maps. Moreover, the apps are now available for last year's Jio Phone as well.

JioPhone 2 price in India and next sale date

As mentioned above, the next flash sale of the JioPhone 2 is scheduled from 12 PM on August 30. Interested buyers can head to the Jio.com and grab the phone. The dual-SIM phone also sports the company's own voice assistant, which was there on the previous model.

JioPhone 2 specifications

The Reliance JioPhone 2 comes with a 2.4-inch display with a QVGA resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. It comes with dual-SIM support alongside cat.4 LTE offering up to 150Mbps download speed. There is 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage space that can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. The JioPhone 2 is based on KaiOS just like its predecessor and comes with connectivity aspects such as NFC, VoWiFi, 4G VoLTE, FM Radio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.

The highlights of the JioPhone 2 is its QWERTY keypad with a 4-way navigation key. There is inbuilt support for WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube. These apps can be downloaded from the KaiOS store preloaded on the phone. The all-new design features a landscape-mode display as seen on the BlackBerry phones.