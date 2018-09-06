JioPhone 2 up for third flash sale in India at 12pm: Price, specification and offers

After the two successful sales Reliance JioPhone 2 is all set to go for its third flash sale in India today. The flash sale will take place on the company's official website and the sale will kick start at 12 pm IST. The big highlights of the feature phone are its QWERTY keypad, dual SIM support and large display size. If you interested to grab the phone in this flash sale, then we must suggest you to start checking the Jio website a few minutes before 12 pm and move the phone to the cart so that you can place the order as soon as the sale kick starts.

JioPhone 2 price and offer in India

Jio Phone 2 was launch in India in the annual meeting of reliance at Rs 2,999 and this time there is no refund policy with the phone. If you remember the first Jio Phone was launched with refund offers, but this one is not. The handset will be shipped within 5 to 7 business days. Buyers have the option of choosing between three Jio recharges for the 4G priced at Rs 49, Rs 99 and Rs 153. Just like earlier sales, the third sale will also offer limited units. If you lucky enough to grab the phone then you will get the delivery within 5 to 7 business days.

JioPhone 2 specifications

The JioPhone 2 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It has a QWERTY keypad with a 4-way navigation key. Running the KaiOS, this device features dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other standard connectivity aspects. The feature phone has 4GB storage space and 512MB RAM.

It supports expandable storage space up to 128GB using a microSD card. The battery capacity of the JioPhone 2 is 2000mAh and can render a decent backup.

On the connectivity part, the Jio Phone 2 offers 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and FM radio.