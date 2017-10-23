JioPhone explodes in J&K: Reliance says a deliberate attempt to spoil the company's reputation

We all know Samsung had to face huge loss in terms of revenue as well consumer trust due to the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. Many instances of the device going up in flames were reported all over the world and it got to an extent that these devices were banned even on airplanes. Later the company had to recall the sold units.

But Samsung has not been the only company to have exploding mobiles case against them. Apple iPhones, as well as few other Chinese brands, have also been in the news for similar reasons. While the companies have been working to make the devices safe, now a new report claims that a JioPhone unit has exploded in Kashmir.

Normally we don't hear about feature phones exploding but if the report is true, it looks like Jio has some investigation to do. PhoneRadar 's report states that a JioPhone unit burst into flames resulting in burnt and melted back cover. The front remained intact though. The report does not reveal the details about the victim of JioPhone explosion but it does say that a LYF distributor had personally inspected the device. After the inspection, LYF distributor said that the battery of the device was still working.

The publication was also able to acquire the exclusive image of the charger of the exploded JioPhone. Further, the image showed the melted wire of the charger. While the battery remains intact, many are of the opinion that the cause of the explosion could be due to a faulty charger.

Interestingly, the report also adds that the incident could be a deliberate attempt to spoil the company's reputation. A spokesperson from Reliance Retail has told India Today Tech, "JioPhones are designed and manufactured with global standards, and each phone goes through stringent quality control process. The said incident has been reported to us. Our initial investigation suggests that this is a case of intentional sabotage. The damage to the device seems to have been intentionally caused. The incident, as well as its timing, has been designed by vested interests to malign the brand. We will take appropriate action based on further investigations."

And everything will be clear only once a thorough investigation is done. We might have to wait few more days before we get to know the actual reason that caused the phone to burst into flames. However, Reliance has faced such an issue before as well. Last year Jio's Lyf phone and Water 1 phone were also reported to go up in flames.

In any case, it is always good to take precaution and make use of original parts and accessories like batteries and chargers provided by the company. We should avoid using third-party products.