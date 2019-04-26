TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Nirav Modi's Bail Rejected For The Third Time
- IPL 2019: CSK vs MI — Preview
- Ducati Launches 2019 Scrambler Models In India — Prices Start At 7.89 Lakh
- Vivo V15 Price Slashed In India, Now Available For Rs 21,990
- Petrol And Diesel To Get Expensive As OMCs Seen To Recover Losses: Fitch
- Mehr Jesia REACTS To Arjun Rampal Becoming A Dad With New GF
- Kriti Sanon's Off-Duty Look
- The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar
JioPhone leads feature phone market: Counterpoint
Xiaomi remained the smartphone market leader in Q1 2019 with a 29 percent share, though its shipments declined by 2 percent YoY.
According to a new report by research firm Counterpoint, with a 30 percent market share, Reliance JioPhone became the leading feature phone brand in India in the first quarter of 2019.
While overall smartphone shipments grew 4 percent YoY. The market started off to a slow start post record festive season, but demand started picking up later in the quarter.
Xiaomi remained the smartphone market leader in Q1 2019 with a 29 percent share, though its shipments declined by 2 percent YoY.
Its aggressive offline expansion and a strong focus on product build helped to retain its top position in the Indian smartphone market. Its newly launched Redmi Note 7 series (Note 7 and Note 7 Pro) crossed the one million mark within the first quarter of its launch. Xiaomi's offline contribution was highest in March.
Samsung's A-series shipments surpassed two million units. The newly launched online-only M series started well too, but it will need a strong follow-up device to continue its momentum on the online platforms. Meanwhile, Huawei's ASP reached the highest-ever level driven by recently launched HONOR 10 Lite, HONOR View 20 and end of life for its entry-level segment.
Other brands which did well during the quarter include ASUS, Tecno and Nokia HMD. ASUS' lean portfolio with a focus on battery life and design in a competitive ₹8,000- ₹ 15,000 segment helped it to differentiate from the competition.