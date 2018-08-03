ENGLISH

Jiophone leads overall shipments in the Indian market with 27% share Q2 2018

Samsung's continued brand loyalty in India paid dividends with its new refreshed portfolio enabling it to trump Xiaomi in the cut-throat smartphone competition.

    According to a new report by CyberMedia Research, Reliance JioPhone led the overall shipments in the Indian market, contributing 27 percent across feature phones, fusion phones and smartphones followed by Samsung.

    Jiophone leads overall shipments in the Indian market with 27% share

    Narinder Kumar, Lead Analyst, IIG-CMR said: "2Q 2018 saw the arrival of Fusion phones as a distinct category. Though it is primarily driven by JioPhone, Indian brands like Micromax and Lava are also shipping in smaller quantities."

    "Going forward, it is expected that other brands shall also explore Fusion phones and excite the consumers with enriched smart capabilities within the feature phone form factor."

    While smartphones grew 17 percent on annual comparison driven by strong performance registered by brands including Honor, Realme, and Vivo.

    The other factor was that 2Q 2017, had relatively done below the quarterly average as the segment was taken aback by demonetization.

    "In 2Q 2018, with the ushering in of the CKD level manufacturing, there are two broad trends underlining short-term turbulence. These include, the impact of Jio's disruptive monsoon offer leading to erratic demand projection estimations for all major handset brands, and secondly, the capabilities of smaller players to switch to CKD manufacturing and maintain production levels with their own SMT lines," said Prabhu Ram, Head - Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

    He said: Samsung's continued brand loyalty in India paid dividends with its new refreshed portfolio enabling it to trump Xiaomi in the cut-throat smartphone competition.

    On the other hand, it is remarkable to note that ASUS scripted a positive turnaround, on the back of a revised market strategy and astute stewardship," Prabhu stated.

    2Q 2018 Highlights

    1 in 4 mobile handsets is now manufactured in India at CKD level.

    28 percent decline was registered in feature phone category YoY, which is being taken by Fusion phones.

    Smartphones above Rs 4,000 being shipped with 4G connectivity. LTE handsets grew 104 percent growth compared to last year same period.

    Story first published: Friday, August 3, 2018, 9:22 [IST]
