JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer: Everything you should know

The telco also pointed out that apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube, will be available to all JioPhone users with effect from 15th August 2018.

    Reliance Jio is all set to kick-start its MJioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer from July 20 at 5:01 pm.

    Through this offer, buyers will be able to exchange any old feature phone(of any brand) for a brand new JioPhone (existing model) at an effective entry cost of only Rs. 501.

    Jio said that 25 million Indians are already using the JioPhone and millions can now adopt the JioPhone, with the entry cost being brought down further with the Monsoon Hungama Offer.

    With as many as 500 million Indians still using feature phones with no access to the Internet, the doors of Digital Life are closed to them mainly because of the problem of affordability, Jio further said.

    The telco also pointed out that apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube, will be available to all JioPhone users with effect from 15th August 2018.

    For those who are not aware Jiophone 2 was launched at the 41st Annual General Meeting.

    The JioPhone 2 comes with 2.4-inch QVGA display QWERTY keypad along with a 4-way navigation key.

    It runs on KaiOS, and it also has dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi.

    The new feature phones have 4GB storage space which is expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card.

    Jio has also announced the launch of advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity service called JioGigaFibre.

    Jio extends fiber connectivity to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises simultaneously across 1,100 cities to offer the most advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity solutions.

