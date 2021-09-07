JioPhone Next Launching On September 10: Expected Price, Pre-Orders, And Specification News oi-Priyanka Dua

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is all set to bring ultra-affordable smartphones on September 10, 2021. Notably, the telecom operator has not made any official announcement on the specifications, price, and offers, but still, several reports are surfacing online, which claims that there will be two variants, i.e, Basic and Advanced.

JioPhone Next Expected Price And Availability

For the unaware, the upcoming smartphone JioPhone Next has been developed by Reliance Jio and Google after the latter purchased a stake in the former platform. The JioPhone Next is expected to be available on offline stores as several reports said that the telecom operator is in talks with all big and small retailers.

Surprisingly, Jio has not announced the price, but reports claimed that it is going to be under Rs. 7,000, where buyers have to pay only 10 percent at the time of buying.

On the other hand, the JioPhone Next is likely to be priced under Rs. 3,500 as this segment has not seen any launches for the last two years. Besides, the smartphone has been designed to convert 2G users into its 4G services, which is why there are high chances that the price of the device will be pocket-friendly.

The pre-booking procedure of the smartphone is expected to be available on the company's website soon, but in case the telco joins hands with retailers, so there are chances that there will be no pre-booking and availability might be depending on the first come first services.

Additionally, the telecom operator has joined hands with banks and finance companies to offer benefits to the JioPhone Next buyers.

JioPhone Next Expected Specifications

The smartphone is expected to run Android 11 (Go Edition), Qualcomm QM215 SoC, and sport a 5.5-inch HD display. Also, the smartphone might have 2GB or 3GB RAM with 16GB or 32GB in-house storage.

On the imaging front, the JioPhone Next will have a 13MP camera at the back and an 8MP selfie camera. In addition, the smartphone will have a 2,500 mAh battery, dual-SIM, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS connectivity.

JioPhone Next Features

The JioPhone Next will have screen text language translation, augmented reality filters, smart camera, voice assistant, screen text language translation, and more. In addition, the smartphone will allow users to change their language. Besides, the device is likely to come up with a digital assistant, Snapchat lenses, and HDR mode.

Why Feature Phone Users Are Important For Reliance Jio

It is important to note that Reliance Jio wants 2G free India and this is why it is trying its best to attract them to its 4G services. Also, the company wants to increase its user base to 500 million from the current 441 million subscribers.

"Google and Jio teams have jointly developed a truly breakthrough smartphone that we are calling JioPhone Next. This is testimony to a global technology company and a national technology champion working jointly to make a breakthrough product. JioPhone Next will be available in the market from the auspicious date of Ganesh Chaturthi, 10 September, this year," said Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The JioPhone Next is likely to shake the mobile industry and is expected to give tough competition to leading Chinese players like Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo.

