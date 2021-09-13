JioPhone Next Price Might Be Higher Than Expected; Here's Why News oi-Tanaya Dutta

JioPhone Next has been talk of the town for several days. The phone was supposed to launch on September 10; however, shortages of chipsets have forced Reliance Jio and Google to delay the launch of its much-awaited affordable 4G smartphone. The launch of the JioPhone Next is now said to take place during the Diwali festival which means November. On the other hand, fresh info has claimed the price of the JioPhone Next will be higher than expected.

JioPhone Next Price Could Be Higher Than Expected: Here's The Reason

According to Economic Times, the price of the JioPhone Next might be higher than expected as the global chip shortage has increased the prices of components by 20 percent which could be the reason for Jio to increase the price. As of now, Jio has not shared any word regarding the price; however, rumors were suggested the phone will cost around Rs. 3,499.

The report further said that the ''Jio Phone Next might have a limited shelf-life before it starts focusing on new SKUs for the next year as components availability and price are likely to be formidable for the next 6-8 months.''

JioPhone Next: What We Known So Far

The JioPhone Next is said to have a 5.5-inch display and will run Android 11 (Go Edition). Under its hood, the smartphone will have the Qualcomm QM215 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB onboard storage.

For cameras, the JioPhone Next will likely to have a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Further, a 2,500 mAh battery will fuel the device and the phone will support dual-SIM, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS for connectivity. Other features of the JioPhone Next will include text language translation, augmented reality filters, smart camera, voice assistant, screen text language translation, and many more.

Additionally, the upcoming JioPhone Next is mainly aimed at people who are looking to upgrade from 2G to 4G connectivity. Now, it remains to be seen how much it will cost. We expect the phone could be priced at around Rs. 5,000. However, we will request you to take this as speculations until more info comes out.

