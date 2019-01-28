JioPhone users can now book train tickets, check PNR and more with JioRail app

After disrupting telecom sector, Reliance Jio has announced the launch of new JioRail app for its 4G feature phones users.

The app will allow customers to book and cancel tickets by using debit cards, credit cards and e-wallets, check PNR status, train information, timings, routes, seat availability and several other services at a click of a button on their JioPhones.

Available on the Jio App Store, the JioRail app also allows Tatkal booking for any last minute travel plans. If a user does not have an IRCTC account, the app also allows them to create an account and then proceed for the required ticket booking.

With JioRail, users can also check the PNR status for tickets booked through the app. The app also plans to offer enhanced services like PNR status change alerts, locate train and food ordering in future.

"Train ticket booking has been made quite simple on the JioRail app. With this unique service, India's consumers can avoid standing in long queues or pay agent fees to book tickets and instead enjoy an enhanced digital life experience," Jio said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Jio has come up with celebration pack for its Prime Users. Under this new plan, users will get an additional 2GB data.

To recall, the company has also long validity plan for its Jiophone users.

The new Jio recharge packs are priced at Rs 297 and Rs 594 valid for three and six months. Under Rs 297 plan the telco is providing unlimited calling, 0.5 GB per day data and 300 SMSes for 28 days and Rs. 594 offers unlimited calling, 0.5 GB of data and 300 SMSes for 28 days.