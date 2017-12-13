Jivi Mobile launches Revolution TnT3 touch and type smartphone in India for Rs 3,999

Save for the Blackberry phones, smartphones these days come with touch displays. However, some of us miss the feeling of using a physical keypad. Keeping this in mind, Jivi Mobiles has launched a new budget-centric touch and type smartphone in India.

Dubbed as Jivi Revolution TnT3, the smartphone carries a price tag of Rs 3,999 and it is available for purchase from both online and offline channels. As suggested by the name, the device has a touchscreen as well as a physical alphanumeric keyboard. Talking about the specs, this new Jivi smartphone comes with entry-level features, which is natural given its price point.

The Jivi Revolution TnT3 is fitted with a 4-inch WVGA display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a quad-core processor running at 1.3GHz. The exact name of the chipset is not known. The memory aspect of the device is taken care of by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 64GB using a microSD card slot.

On the optics front, it is equipped with a 5-megapixel rear camera, whereas a 2-megapixel camera is there at the front for taking selfies. As far as the software is concerned, the smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. A 2,300mAh battery is there to keep the lights on, which should be sufficient considering the small display.

Connectivity suite of the device offers 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, dual-SIM and micro USB port. It is worth noting that, the Jivi Revolution TnT3 also features a fingerprint scanner at the back for added protection. It is appreciable since there are not many smartphones in this price category that feature a fingerprint scanner.