KaiOS Removes Some Key Features From JioPhone; No More Voice Command Calling

KaiOS platform that became popular after Reliance Jio launched the JioPhone, has stopped offering some key features. Notably, KaiOS has stopped providing virtual assistants from Google. This means the platform won't be able to send texts and make calls through voice commands.

However, users are allowed to make calls and send messages manually. The issue was first reported earlier this year when several devices, which have been powered by the KaiOS platform stop offering some features of Google assistant to Nokia phones. However, Nokia has now confirmed the same to a user after the user filed a complaint about the same issue, reports 9to5 Google.

"Due to recent changes implemented by Google, feature phones running on KaiOS will experience limited functionality with Google Assistant. Calling and sending SMS messages to your contacts using Google Assistant is no longer supported. Other Google Assistant features currently work as normal," the company said.

Reliance JioPhone Next Buyers Need Not To Worry About The Change

It is worth noting that this development is not going to affect the upcoming smartphone of the company, which is all set to launch on September 10, 2021. The upcoming smartphone will have Android 11 (Go Edition). For the unaware, KaiOS and Android are different platforms as the former platform is only for feature phones.

Coming to the other specification of the upcoming smartphone, the JioPhone next is expected to have a 5.5-inch HD display, 3.5mm audio jack, 2GB/3GB of RAM, and 16/32GB of storage. It will include 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, and 2,500 mAh battery. In addition, the smartphone is expected to be available in two variants, i.e, Basic and Advanced.

According to some reports, the design of the smartphone is outdated as it might have thick bezels.

JioPhone Next Price: Check Details

Furthermore, reports pointed out that the Basic smartphone might be priced at Rs. 5,000 and the Advanced variant will be priced at Rs. 7,000. However, there are chances that buyers have to pay only 10 percent in the advance, which means users have to pay Rs. 500 and Rs. 700 for buying the models and the rest will be paid in instalments.

