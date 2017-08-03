Karbonn Aura Note Play with 6-inch display, Android Nougat launched for Rs 7,590

Karbonn, the domestic manufacturer has announced a new smartphone called Karbonn Aura Note Play in India. Priced at Rs. 7,590, the smartphone is offered in two color options: Black and Champagne.

Talking about its features, the key highlight of this device is its large display. The Karbonn Aura Note Play comes with a 6-inch HD display with the resolution of 1280×720 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an unspecified Quad-core processor running at 1.3GHz. The chipset is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of default storage space.

The storage space can be further expanded up to 32GB with the use of a microSD card. As for the software, the smartphone arrives with pre-installed Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

Talking about the imagery department, the Karbonn Aura Note Play features an 8MP rear-facing main camera that is equipped auto-focus. There is also a LED flashlight accompanying the camera. Likewise, the device sports a 5MP fixed-focus camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The budget smartphone draws juice from a decent 3,300mAH Li-ion battery for keeping the lights on. In addition, the connectivity suite of the Karbonn Aura Note Play offers Dual SIM, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi hotspot, GPS, a Micro-USB port, Accelerometer, G-Sensor, Proximity & Light Sensor.

The smartphone also has a square-shaped fingerprint scanner at its rear panel.

Last month, Karbonn launched another smartphone called Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G. The USP of this smartphone is the UPI integration as it is preloaded with the BHIM app. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor to authenticate payments. The Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G carries a price tag of Rs. 5,290. You can check the first impression of the smartphone here.