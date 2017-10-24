Karbonn Titanium Jumbo with a juicy 4000mAh battery is priced at Rs. 6,490

Karbonn and Airtel joined hands to launch the JioPhone rival that is available at an effective price of Rs. 1,399. Now, the company has come up with a budget smartphone called Karbonn Titanium Jumbo.

The latest offering the India-based manufacturer, the Karbonn Titanium Jumbo is priced at Rs. 6,490. The smartphone supports 4G VoLTE connectivity and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The device has been launched in two color variants - Black and Champagne and is available for purchase all over the country.

The Karbonn smartphone boasts of a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, there operates a 1.3GHz quad-core processor that is teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB default memory space. The internal storage capacity can be expanded up to 64GB using a microSD card.

As mentioned above, the Karbonn Titanium Jumbo runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. We would like to mention that the chances of this device getting the Android Oreo update are bleak. On the imaging front, this Karbonn smartphone flaunts a 13MP main camera sensor with LED flash and an 8MP selfie shooter as well at the front. The other goodies on board the Karbonn Titanium Jumbo include a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, dual SIM support and FM Radio. A 4000mAh battery powers the device and is touted to render up to 16 hours of talk time and up to 400 hours of standby time.

It is worth mentioning that there are several smartphones in this price range in the country and that the Xiaomi Redmi 4A and Redmi 4 are the bestsellers in the category. In terms of specs, it looks like the Karbonn offering can be compared with the bestselling models. However, we need to wait for more time to know the impact that this new launch will create.