Karbonn Yuva 2 now listed on the company's official website: Features and specs

Looks like local smartphone manufacturer Karbonn is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the market. The alleged smartphone dubbed as Yuva 2 smartphone has been spotted by BGR on the company's website.

On visiting the website form the promotion titles it looks like this smartphone will be targeted towards the younger generations. While the company has left out few details like the pricing and availability, we are guessing that this smartphone Karbonn Yuva 2 will be a budget smartphone and should not fall heavy on the pockets of young consumers.

That being said, the listing reveals some of the key features and specs of the yet to announced smartphone. Let's have a glimpse of what the smartphone has to offer.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Design Talking about the first aspect, the design, the smartphone features a brushed metal finish. The device has a box design and comes with big bezels on the top and bottom. There are capacitive touch buttons at the bottom as well. The handset has a single camera setup at the rear and it is placed at the center with the LED flash right below it. The power button is found on the right side while the volume rockers are placed on the left-hand side. Under the Hood As for the specifications, the Karbonn Yuva 2 comes with a 5-inch HD display 1280 X 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by 1.25GHz quad-core processor which is paired with 2GB of RAM. The device offers 16GB inbuilt storage capacity, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. Other Features In terms of optics, Karbonn Yuva 2 is equipped with a 5-megapixel rear camera and an LED Flash. Up front, there is a 3.2-megapixel sensor. The handset is backed by a 2500mAh battery, and the company claims that the smartphone will deliver up to 180 hours of standby time and up to 8 hours of talk time. The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual-SIM card slot and Micro USB are available. It measures 72.4mm x 9.6mm x 144.2mm and weighs in at 170g. The smartphone will be coming in Black, Blue, and Champagne color options.