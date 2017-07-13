KFC launching a limited edition Huawei 7 Plus in China

KFC has completed three decades in China and to celebrate its thirtieth anniversary the American fast food restaurant chain is coming up with a smartphone in collaboration with Huawei. KFC announced the launch of a smartphone which will have a Colonel theme.

KFC joined hands with biggest smartphone brand in China, Huawei, to come up with a Colonel themed smartphone. The senior vice president of KFC marketing, Steven Li stated,"Both brands have witnessed the rise of China in these 30 years, and both embody the spirit of the times. Our collaboration is a homage to the era."

Huawei's 7 Plus has been redesigned by KFC and the smartphone features in red color with Colonel Sanders face and '1987', the year KFC debuted in China, on the rear panel. The smartphone is branded as KFC Huawei 7 Plus and is available for a limited period of time on Chinese online retail store Tmall. The smartphone has been priced at 1099 Yuan or Rs. 10440.

Huawei has also pre-installed a couple of apps on the smartphone which includes KFC app and Kmusic. KFC Huawei 7 Plus buyers will get 10,000 K Dollars which are basically virtual credits that users can spend on their KFC orders. K music app, on the other hand, works as a jukebox and users can play their favorite music on the sound systems throughout 5000 KFC outlets in China.

This is not the first time KFC has tried to drop in an element of digital surprise for its consumers in China. It also introduced a store operated by robots earlier this year along with a facial recognition ordering kiosk which suggests orders based on facial expressions.

