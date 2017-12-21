Kodak’s camera-first smartphone available at 40 percent discount on Snapdeal

Kodak Ektra, a photography-led smartphone will now be available exclusively on Snapdeal from 21st December 2017. Interestingly the smartphone cum camera will be available at a whopping discount of over 40 percent.

Kodak Ektra which is the first camera phone from Kodak blends in the company's rich history in imaging with the latest innovations in smartphone photography. This is an ideal device for those with a passion for photography the company has said.

While the focus or the main USP of this smartphone is the cameras, users get a solid 21-megapixel fast focus camera sensor with f2.0 aperture and an industry-leading 13-megapixel front-facing camera with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and f2.2 aperture. As per the company users can take advantage of the SLR-style Scene Selection Dial, where adjustments can be made in real time via the range of settings.

The device even has a manual mode where more advanced users can adjust exposure, ISO, focus, white balance and shutter speed, with the results being visible on the screen as changes are made.

As for the features of the camera, the device uses advanced technology like Arcsoft Night Shot and Kodak certified lens coating that enables light to reach the sensor, reduces noise, brightens underexposed areas and stabilizes blur from slow shutter speeds.

The camera also has a dynamic focus and object tracking which further reduced the need for extensive post-editing as the phone has inbuilt tools like Snapseed to edit images with professional results on the go. The images can also be shared in real time as the camera app comes integrated with social media and print apps.

Apart from flaunting a comprehensive camera, the Kodak Ektra as a smartphone has an ergonomically weighted and high-quality industrial design. The handset has a dedicated dual press shutter button in the horizontal style of traditional cameras.

Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 5.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels at a PPI of 441 pixels per inch. The handset also sports Corning Gorilla Glass on top.

The Kodak Ektra is powered by 1.4GHz Helio X20 processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM. The phone packs 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. The device runs on Android 6.0 and is powered by a 3000mAh non-removable battery. It measures 147.80 x 73.35 x 9.69 (height x width x thickness) .

The Kodak Ektra is a single SIM (GSM) smartphone that accepts a Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, Headphones, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope

"Kodak's Ektra phone-first camera is another example of Snapdeal offering to its users great products at great prices. We hope that both the product and the price will delight the buyers," said Vishal Chadha, Chief Business Officer, Snapdeal. "At Snapdeal, we want to provide best products at a reasonable price."

While the device was launched at a price of Rs. 28,999, Kodak Ektra will be available at Rs. 9,999 on Snapdeal.