Kult launches Impulse in India for Rs 8,999

Kult has announced the launch of a new smartphone, the Kult Impulse. It comes with an exclusive Reliance JIO offer of Rs.2,200 cashback. It is applicable on select recharge plans for new and existing JIO customers. Impulse will be available across the country, starting May 15, 2018.

Kult Impulse comes with a near bezel-less, screen size of 5.99-inch HD+ TruView display. The 4000 mAh battery claims up to 12 days of standby time on LTE and 60 hours of music playback. It is powered by an MTK 6739, Quad-core processor, backed with 3 GB RAM and a 32 GB internal storage with external memory expandable up to 64 GB via micro SD card. The Face Recognition ID feature has also been offered for added security.

The ergonomically placed rear-mounted fingerprint sensor offers a safe alternative to access to the device. It is equipped with a 13 MP rear AF camera with dual LED flash and 13 MP selfie camera with Selfie flash.

In September last year, the company launched Gladiator budget smartphone. It sports a 5.5-inch ON-CELL HD IPS display supported with a 2.5D curved glass. The highlight feature of the smartphone is its 4,000 mAh battery unit that can last a full day on a single charge.

The smartphone has 3GB RAM and inbuilt 32GB ROM with an expandable memory of additional 32GB. The phone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor along with Mali-T720 GPU. Kult Gladiator comes with a fingerprint sensor that is placed at the back panel. On the connectivity front, the device supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.

The smartphone has dual-SIM connectivity and the internal memory can be expanded by up to 32GB via microSD card. As for the optics, the Kult Gladiator is equipped with a 13MP rear camera along with LED flash. Up front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calling. The smartphone's price-point puts it in a direct fight with Xiaomi Redmi 4A, which also packs a large battery unit and offers good specification.

Amazon Echo Spot First Impressions

Kult Gladiator was announced on September 15, 2017, and is the third smartphone in company's budget product line-up after the Kult Beyond, which was launched on August 4, 2017.