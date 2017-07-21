Latest leaked renders claim to disclose Samsung Galaxy Note 8's final design

Samsung Galaxy Note 8's detailed renders have been leaked by case maker Ghostek with the smartphone launch hardly a month away. The render is supposedly based on genuine details.

The leaked renders show the smartphone's front panel, back panel, right and left side edges and top and bottom edges of the handset. The render has is oddly dissimilar to other leaked images and render prototypes of Note 8. The latest design leak for Note 8 is oddly dissimilar to all the other leaks. According to the leak, Note 8 will have rounded screen edges similar to Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. The top and bottom bezel of the smartphone looks quite thin.

The back panel shows a dual camera setup next to fingerprint scanner. If the renders are in fact true, Samsung has given up plans to incorporate the fingerprint scanner under the glass cover.

Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come out with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor which will be complemented with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone will boast dual 12MP cameras. Note 8 will have a 3,300mAh battery and a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with the Univisium 18:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 that was launched in 2016 derailed the brand's reputation after the smartphone batteries started blowing up. Samsung Galaxy Note series has had a keen fan following in India and the upcoming Galaxy Note successor is expected to be a game changer for Samsung.

Samsung has had a great year so with it flagship smartphones Galaxy S8 and S8+ plus enjoying a great response from consumers as well as from critiques.

Image source