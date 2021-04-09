Just In
Latest OxygenOS Update Might Fix Glaring Camera App Issues On OnePlus 9 Pro
OnePlus has rolled out another OTA update, specifically to fix the frequent annoying camera app malfunctioning on the flagship OnePlus 9 Pro. In addition, the OTA update also promises to improve the battery life, network communications, WLAN transmission, and the overall system stability of the company's 2021 flagship smartphone.
The new OxygenOS update with build number- 11.2.3.3.LE15DA, weighs just 105MB and should reach your handset anytime now.
The change-log for the latest update reads:
System
• Improved the power consumption performance to extend the battery life
• Fixed known issues and improved system stability
Camera
• Improved the shooting and recording experience
Network
• Improved the stability of telecommunication functions
• Improved the WLAN transmission performance and stability
Notably, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the latest victim of hardware-software optimization. The smartphone heats up with just a few minutes of camera usage and prevents users from clicking pictures and recording videos. We also experienced the annoying bug while testing the camera performance on the OnePlus 9 Pro. We have talked about it at length in our comprehensive review. The problem is quite frequent and persistent and is not common on any other handset tested in a similar environment.
Importantly, we also experienced similar heating and app crash issues while using Google Maps on 4G VoLTE. The phone's battery starts to drain faster than usual in such cases and the device instantly heats up from the back panel.
Besides, the OnePlus 9 Pro is also plagued by the delayed notification issue, which goes beyond the 'Slack' app and extends to Instagram and WhatsApp. This is another bug that the OxygenOS hasn't been able to overcome for a while.
I believe most of these issues are battery-centric and cause anomalies to specific apps and tasks that demand more juice from the 4500 mAh battery cell. Better hardware-software optimization in different weather conditions and testing environments might improve such unexpected issues on the devices.
We have updated our OnePlus 9 Pro to the latest build and will bring more insights on the real-life performance after the update. Meanwhile, we have also started testing the OnePlus 9 and will soon bring our comprehensive review of the 5G smartphone.
