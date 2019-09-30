Lava A1200 Feature Phone With 7 Days Battery Backup Launched News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Lava has launched the new A1200 feature phone in India. The new device comes following the launch of Z93 smartphone which was announced last month in the country. The A1200 has been launched with a single VGA camera and a powerful battery at Rs. 1,250. Here is all you need to know:

Lava A1200 Feature Phone Specifications And Features

The Lava A1200 is equipped with a 1.8-inch colored display with 128 x 160 pixels QVGA resolution. The key highlight of this device is a 1,750mAh battery unit which claims to deliver a back up of up to seven days after a full charge.

Lava has also equipped a Smart Battery Indicator which will allow you to keep a tab on the backup (number of hours and days of remaining battery life). For better battery life, the device is also equipped with an advanced power-saving mode.

Other features include a Wireless FM radio and vibration support. You also get an instant torch feature which can be used even with the locked screen and contact icons. The Lava A1200 comes with a 32GB expandable storage. It also offers a call-recording facility, up to 22 languages support. Connectivity-wise, the dual SIM smartphone comes with Bluetooth support.

Lava A1200 Price In India

The Lava A1200 is priced at just Rs. 1,250 and is launched in two color options - Rose Gold and Ocean Blue. The company is offering a bunch of exchange offers on the purchase including Rs. 400 discount on exchanging an old Samsung or Lava feature phone.

On the other hand, if you are exchanging any Nokia or Itel smartphone, you will get Rs 250 off. That's not all, the feature phone comes with a one-year replacement guarantee as well.

Best Mobiles in India