Lava A7 Wave feature phone launched: Price, specification & more News oi-Priyanka Dua It is also equipped with additional features like Wireless FM with recording, VGA Camera, auto call recording and instant torch that can be accessed without unlocking the phone.

Domestic handset maker Lava has announced the launch of A7 Wave feature phone in India for Rs.1,799.

The newly launched dual tone finish device comes with 2.4'' inch display polycarbonate body and is powered by a 1750 mAh Li-ion battery that supports the phone lasts for six days, as per the company claims. It has an expandable memory of up to 32 GB.

Lava A7 supports 22 languages read support and seven language type support- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

It is also equipped with additional features like Wireless FM with recording, VGA Camera, auto call recording and instant torch that can be accessed without unlocking the phone. The phone also has a flashlight and call blink notification on incoming calls. The device enables users to save up to 1000 contacts in their phone book memory.

The A7 comes with a Special offer of one-year replacement guarantee along with 6 months replacement offer on accessories which can be availed at any service centre across India.

Tejinder Singh- Head, Product- Feature Phones, LAVA International Limited said, "Feature phone is seen as a commodity by marketers. Our frequent consumer interactions highlighted consumer plight of traditional color availability. This lead to the innovation of dual color. We are happy that this innovation in Feature Phones has come from LAVA's R&D division. We are super excited to present this beautiful phone with unmatched toughness to our users."

To recall, Lava had launched "34 Super" feature phone in March this year. The phone comes with a 2.4-inch screen big battery of 2500 mAh and superior sound quality, along with a 1.3-megapixel rear camera.

It sports a sleek design with a 14.4mm thickness along with a gradient keypad design for easy navigation and offers expandable memory up to 32 GB for ample storage of music, videos, pictures, applications, and other data.

Furthermore, Lava 34 Super has a box speaker which generates 99.6 dB loudness with a powerful amplifier for louder and clearer audio output.