Lava BeU Affordable Smartphone Introduced In India; Four Other Models In Tow

Lava, the homegrown smartphone brand is known for budget smartphones has added a new player to its product lineup. The company has introduced the BeU entry-level smartphone in the country. The device was earlier tipped to be launched around Diwali this year. However, the launch got somehow delayed. Now, the handset has been listed on the company's official website. Check out its specifications and pricing details below:

Lava BeU Full Specifications And Features

Starting with the front, the handset is packed with a 6.08-inch display. The panel comes with a standard HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. It sports a U-shaped notch for the selfie camera and is protected by a 2.5D curved glass on top.

For imaging, this budget handset has a dual-lens setup at the rear which packs a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.85 aperture. To add bokeh effects to the images, the smartphone also has a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. To click selfies and for video chats, the Lava BeU accommodates an 8MP sensor upfront.

The company has used an octa-core processor which clocks at 1.6GHz. The website doesn't reveal the specific name of the chipset and it can't be said for sure if it will be a MediaTek or Snapdragon processor. The smartphone will be available with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory.

It will support up to 256GB microSD card. For security, the device has a fingerprint scanner at the back. The device will use a micrUSB port to charge a 4,060 mAh battery. It will also have a standard 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity options. This is an Android Go Edition device.

Lava BeU India Price

The Lava BeU is priced at Rs. 6,888 and will be available in Rose Pink shades. It will be available starting January 5. The brand also plans to launch four other new models on the same date. We will keep you posted with the details on the same.

