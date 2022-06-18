Lava Blaze 5G With Dimensity 810 SoC, Glass Back Leaked; To Cost Under Rs. 10,000 News oi-Akshay Kumar

Lava Blaze 5G smartphone is expected to be the company's next 5G handset after the Lava Agni 5G, which was released in November last year. Ahead of the launch, a few details regarding the upcoming Lava Blaze 5G were leaked on the interwebs. Now, the phone's key specifications, teaser photos, and pricing details have surfaced online.

Lava Blaze 5G Will Feature Four Rear Cameras & A Glass Back

The Lava Blaze 5G is expected to come with a glass back panel, which is unheard of in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price range. The smartphone is said to offer two large camera cutouts at the rear - two sensors at each. So we can expect the device to provide as many as four cameras at the back. For selfies and video calling, the phone will be offering a 16MP snapper on the front, adds the report.

Lava Blaze 5G Specifications, Features Leaked So Far

The Lava Blaze 5G is said to offer a 64MP primary camera on the back. The main sensor will be accompanied by a 5MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth shooter, and a 2MP macro snapper. The smartphone could offer a 6.78-inch LCD display bearing full HD+ resolution and a screen refresh rate of 90Hz.

The rumor mill indicates that the Lava Blaze 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. The chipset will be paired with the Mali-G57 graphics processing unit, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of native storage. The device will be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, which is said to support 30W fast charging functionality.

Software-wise, the phone is expected to boot Android 12 out-of-the-box.

In terms of security, the Lava Blaze 5G will be offering a fingerprint sensor, which will be placed on the right side below the power button. Apart from 5G, the device will offer connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C Port for charging.

Lava Blaze 5G Price In India Will Start Below Rs. 10,000

The source further mentions that the Lava Blaze 5G's price in India will start below Rs. 10,000 for its most affordable variant. If it's true, the Blaze 5G will be among the most affordable smartphones in the country with support for 5G networks. More details on the device are expected to be revealed very soon, so stay tuned.

Best Mobiles in India