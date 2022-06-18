Just In
- 1 hr ago Best Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans For JioPhone: Unlimited Calls, OTT Subscriptions & More
- 3 hrs ago This Data Cable Has Its Own Display And Can Fast Charge Smartphones, Tablets, And Laptops
- 3 hrs ago Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale 2022: Up To 40% Off On Mid-Range Smartphones
- 3 hrs ago New WhatsApp Group Voice Call Features Are Highly Useful, Check Them Out
Don't Miss
- Movies Amitabh Bachchan Shares Photo Of Mile-long Queue For Don, Says He Had 5 Blockbuster Releases In The Same Year
- News Ministry of Shipping announces 6 attractive service opportunities for Agniveers
- Finance Where To Sell Physical Gold In India For Cash?
- Sports Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final 2022: Live Streaming, Date, Venue, Route to Final, Stats
- Travel Best Yoga Destinations In India To Visit On International Yoga Day 2022
- Automobiles €7 Million Rs 57.27 Crore Pagani Huayra Codalunga Is A Love Letter To 1960s Le Mans Racers
- Education Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers 2022 List: Check Karnataka PUC Arts, Science And Commerce Toppers Complete List
- Lifestyle Teachers’ Day 2022: Date, History, Significance, And Celebrations
Lava Blaze 5G With Dimensity 810 SoC, Glass Back Leaked; To Cost Under Rs. 10,000
Lava Blaze 5G smartphone is expected to be the company's next 5G handset after the Lava Agni 5G, which was released in November last year. Ahead of the launch, a few details regarding the upcoming Lava Blaze 5G were leaked on the interwebs. Now, the phone's key specifications, teaser photos, and pricing details have surfaced online.
Lava Blaze 5G Will Feature Four Rear Cameras & A Glass Back
The Lava Blaze 5G is expected to come with a glass back panel, which is unheard of in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price range. The smartphone is said to offer two large camera cutouts at the rear - two sensors at each. So we can expect the device to provide as many as four cameras at the back. For selfies and video calling, the phone will be offering a 16MP snapper on the front, adds the report.
Lava Blaze 5G Specifications, Features Leaked So Far
The Lava Blaze 5G is said to offer a 64MP primary camera on the back. The main sensor will be accompanied by a 5MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth shooter, and a 2MP macro snapper. The smartphone could offer a 6.78-inch LCD display bearing full HD+ resolution and a screen refresh rate of 90Hz.
The rumor mill indicates that the Lava Blaze 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. The chipset will be paired with the Mali-G57 graphics processing unit, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of native storage. The device will be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, which is said to support 30W fast charging functionality.
Software-wise, the phone is expected to boot Android 12 out-of-the-box.
In terms of security, the Lava Blaze 5G will be offering a fingerprint sensor, which will be placed on the right side below the power button. Apart from 5G, the device will offer connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C Port for charging.
Lava Blaze 5G Price In India Will Start Below Rs. 10,000
The source further mentions that the Lava Blaze 5G's price in India will start below Rs. 10,000 for its most affordable variant. If it's true, the Blaze 5G will be among the most affordable smartphones in the country with support for 5G networks. More details on the device are expected to be revealed very soon, so stay tuned.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
32,999
-
26,265
-
9,999
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086