Lava Blaze NXT India Launch On November 25; MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Expected News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

Lava, the homegrown smartphone maker, recently launched the Lava Blaze 5G, the cheapest 5G smartphone in the country. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up for the launch of another smartphone - the Lava Blaze NXT. It has been confirmed that the next Blaze series phone will be unveiled on November 25.

Lava has already started teasing the arrival of the upcoming phone on its social media handles. In addition, a microsite dedicated to the Lava Blaze NXT has gone live on Amazon and it also confirms the November 25 launch date. Let's take a look at what to expect from the Lava Blaze NXT here.

Lava Blaze NXT Expected Specifications

The noted tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has already tipped some key specs of the Lava Blaze NXT. He claimed that the upcoming Lava smartphone could arrive with the same design and specs as the Lava Blaze launched a few months back. As per the tweet, the upcoming phone would arrive with a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, which will be the only difference as compared to the previous offering.

That said, the Lava Blaze NXT could feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under its hood, the smartphone is expected to draw power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC based on the 12nm process alongside an integrated IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The imaging aspects are said to include a triple-camera setup, which could comprise a 13MP primary sensor. The functionality and resolution of the other sensors remain unknown for now. At the front, there could be a 13MP selfie camera sensor. Notably, aspects of the Lava Blaze NXT are likely to include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The upcoming phone could be priced under ₹10,000 in India. The MediaTek Helio G37 SoC powers mid-range phones, including Tecno Spark 9, Infinix Hot 12, and Moto G22 that fall under the ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 price bracket in the country. Lava's offering can face stiff competition from these phones.

