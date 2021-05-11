Lava Introduces Z2 Max Smartphone With 7-inch HD Display; Price Set At Rs. 7,799 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Lava has come up with another Z-series device named the Lava Z2 Max aimed at students shifting towards e-learning. The 7-inch display, 6,000 mAh battery of the latest Lava Z2 Max allows you to use the phone offers you a smooth experience without issues like battery backup, video clarity. Besides, the phone has a dual-rear camera, MediaTek Helio processor, and much more. Let's delve deeper into the details.

Lava Z2 Max: Key Specifications

The 7-inch display of the Lava Z2 Max comes with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch on top for the front camera sensor. The device also features 20.5:9 aspect ratio and the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The phone ships with the MediaTek Helio processor; however, the exact name has not revealed yet. The handset is also believed to support a microSD slot for additional storage expansion. The massive 6,000 mAh battery can be charged via a USB Type-C cable but it does not support fast charging. Moreover, the device runs Android 10 Go Edition out-of-the-box.

The dual-rear camera setup is placed into a square-shaped camera module that offers a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, you get an 8MP selfie camera. Lastly, the phone supports Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity and it is bit bulky, weighs around 215 grams.

Lava Z2 Max: Price, Where To Buy?

The Lava Z2 Max will cost Rs. 7,799 for the single 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM option. The smartphone can be purchased in a single Stroked Blue color option via Lava India's website, Flipkart, Amazon India, and offline retail stores as well.

Lava Z2 Max: Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a non-Chinese brand smartphone, then the Lava Z2 Max with a large display, a big battery can definitely be a good pick for an asking price of Rs. 7,799.

Talking about the competition, the large display, battery might help the device compete with other smartphones in this range. However, there are so many smartphones that are offering better camera features and powerful chipset at the same price tag.

