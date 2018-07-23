Lava introduces Z61 with ‘Sharp Click’ camera and 18:9 display

LAVA International Limited today has announced the LAVA Z61. The LAVA Z61 is the company's latest addition to its 'Z' series of smartphones. The LAVA Z61 offers 'Sharp Click' technology, which allows a user to capture images with details claims the company. The device is powered with 8MP autofocus rear camera, 5MP front camera (with Screen and LED flash) along with improved Bokeh Mode. The company goes on to claim that the Z61 provides a premium image capturing experience to the users.

LAVA further says that the smartphone is targeted at the users who are looking for a complete package. The device follows the latest trend of the display and features an 18:9 aspect ratio edge-edge to display. The Z61 sports a 5.45" HD+ Full Lamination screen along with Corning Gorilla Glass on a 2.5D Curve. The smartphone comes with an 8.65mm thickness. The smartphone comes with a laser finish design giving the smartphone a decent appearance.

Mr. Gaurav Nigam, Head - Product, Lava International, said, "We, at LAVA, believe that the smallest details can make a big difference. Our new smartphone, Z61, is a testimony to that. It is a perfect amalgamation of great looks and impeccable performance; combined with unparalleled camera experience. He further added that with its Sharp Click Technology, Z61 is designed to capture the most alluring, high-definition pictures and the HD+ screen allows users to consume videos in superb quality. We sincerely hope and believe that our customers will bestow equal or more love to this new addition in our very successful Z series smartphones. "

As mentioned earlier, the imaging aspects of the device include an 8MP autofocus rear camera along with a 5MP front camera. The front camera also has a screen as well as LED flash to capture images in a low light situation.

Under the hood, the LAVA Z61 is powered by a 1.5GH Quad Core Processor which is coupled with a 1GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It is expected that the company will be releasing the 2GB RAM variant by August this year. The Z61 runs on Android Oreo (Go edition) for the 1GB RAM variant whereas the 2GB RAM variant will run on Android Oreo 8.1.

The LAVA z61 is backed by a 3000mAh battery which the company claims to last for 1.5 days with a single charge. However, we need to test the device prior to verifying any further details. The battery of the device is supported by an AI technology which monitors the battery consumption and also shuts down the apps that are running in the background and have not been used for a while.

The device is priced at Rs. 5,750 and will be available in more than 80,000 retail outlets in Black and Gold color options.

The smartphone comes with a Special Launch offer of free one-time screen replacement. The Offer is applicable on LAVA Z61, purchased till September 30, 2018.

LAVA has also partnered with Reliance Jio, a world-class all-IP 4G LTE network and the largest mobile data network in the world, for a special Cashback offer on the complete range of 4G smartphones.

Users will also get Rs 2,200 instant cashback on the Z61 on using the phone with a Jio sim card. Under this offer; all Z61 users will get 44 cashback vouchers of Rs. 50 each - these will be disbursed to the customer at the very first recharge of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299. These vouchers will be available inside the MyJio app. This offer is applicable to both existing and new Jio customers