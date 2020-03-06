ENGLISH

    Lava Launches A1 Colors Feature Phone For Rs. 899 In India

    Lava has announced the launch of a new feature phone in the country. The company has launched the Lava A1 Colors feature phone at Rs. 999. Lava has specially designed this device on the occasion of Holi.

    Lava Launches A1 Colors Feature Phone For Rs. 899 In India

     

    The Lava A1 Colors supports seven languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Gujarati, and English. The newly launched feature comes with a one-year replacement guarantee.

    Lava A1 Colors: Specification And Features

    The feature phones come with a polycarbonate body and a 1.8-inch TFT display along with 128 x 160 pixels resolution. Besides, it comes with contact photos and icon support. It supports 800 mAh battery, which the company claims can offer three days of battery backup.

    In addition, you'll get an instant torch function along with an auto call feature. Apart from that, users get a 0.3MP camera at the back. The Lava AI Color phone also comes with features such as Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm, and Calculator. The feature phone is available on its website, Snapdeal, Amazon, and offline stores.

    Earlier, the company had launched the Z53 smartphone in the country. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 4,829. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch dewdrop notch display along with a 1280 x 600-pixel resolution. The Lava Z53 comes with a 1.4GHz quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali 820MP1 GPU.

    Moving on to the camera, the Lava Z53 features an 8MP at the back and a 5MP on the front. It is fuelled with a 4,120 mAh battery, which Lava can last one whole day. The Lava Z53 runs Android 9.0 Pie. The Lava Z53 comes with a face unlock feature, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a one-year handset warranty. Apart from that, the company has joined hands with Reliance Jio, where it is offering cashback in the form of vouchers.

    Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 20:07 [IST]
