Lava Launches Feature Phone Pulse With Heart Rate And Blood Pressure Sensor For Rs. 1,599 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Lava has brought a new feature phone in the country-Pulse which comes with a heart rate and blood pressure sensor. This feature allows you to check your heart rate in a few seconds. The handset comes with a 1,800 mAh battery and offers a six days' battery life as per the company claims.

Lava Pulse Feature Phone Sale And Availability

The newly launched device will cost you Rs. 1,599, and it will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, and 100K+ stores in the country. The device comes in only a single color, i.e, Rose Gold.

Lava Pulse Specification And Features

Moving to the specification, the Lava Pulse features a 2.4-inch display along with a 240x320 pixel resolution. It comes with a polycarbonate body and it has expandable memory up to 32GB. The device can save 100 messages and 500 contacts.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone includes a 3.5mm audio jack, wireless FM radio, Dual-SIM, and Micro-USB. It also has auto call recording and supports seven languages Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and English. Furthermore, Lava Pulse features a heart rate sensor and a blood pressure monitor. The user will have to place his or her finger to get the exact details.

Lava Launches Proudly Indian Edition

Lava has recently launched three smartphones called the Lava Z61 Pro, Lava A5, and the Lava A9. The Lava Z61 Pro comes in 2GB + 16GB variant and Champagne Gold colour option. Earlier, it was available in Amber Red and Midnight Blue. It is priced at Rs. 5,777, while the other two handsets will cost you Rs. 1,333 and Rs. 1,574, respectively.

The Lava A5 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 1,000mAh battery, dual-SIM, Bluetooth connectivity. It also has a 0.3-megapixel rear camera. On the other hand, the Lava A9 features a 2.8-inch display, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The Lava A9 houses a 1,700 mAh battery.

Best Mobiles in India