Lava Launches Z71 In India: Price, Specification And More News oi-Priyanka Dua

In a time where other domestic players have already given up in front of Chinese handset makers, Lava is still launching smartphones in the affordable segment. And, today the company has launched a new smartphone in India. The Lava Z71 is priced at Rs. 6,299 and will be available in two color options.

The company has launched a new smartphone in Steel Blue and Ruby Red color options, and it will be available on Flipkart. Apart from that, the company is offering many benefits with its newly launched smartphone. The buyers will get Jio's offer on if they purchase this smartphone. Lava is offering a cashback of Rs. 1200 and 50GB data. The customers will get this benefit in terms of 24 vouchers of Rs. 50 via MyJio app. However, they have to recharge with Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 plans.

Lava Z71: Specification And Features

The most interesting thing about this smartphone as it comes with a dedicated Google Assistant key, which allows you to access all features via voice command. On the specification front, the newly launched smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ Dot Notch display along with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22, 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. That can be expanded up to 256GB through the microSD card slot. Besides, it has a face unlock feature and fingerprint scanner at the back.

It supports the dual-camera setup and includes 13MP primary lens along with a 2MP secondary shooter. While there's a 5MP camera at the front for selfies. It also features soft flash, video calling, AI Studio Mode that allows users to take photos in six different modes. Moreover, the smartphone runs Android 9.0 Pie, and it is powered by 3,200m Ah battery, which the company claims can give you 1.5 days usage in a single charge. Lastly, it comes WiFi, dual-SIM, micro USB port, GPS, Bluetooth, and 4G VoLTE.

Best Mobiles in India