Lava X2 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual-Rear Cameras Launched India; Price And Sale Date News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Lava has announced a new smartphone named the Lava X2 for Indian consumers. The smartphone carries an affordable price tag and features include a massive 5,000 mAh battery unit, a MediaTek chip, and dual-rear cameras. The device will be a good alternative to the Poco C3, Samsung Galaxy M02, and the Realme C15. Here are features and pricing of the Lava X2.

Lava X2 Features In India

In terms of features, the Lava X2 smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop notch at the front housing the front-facing camera sensor. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio processor; however, the exact name of the processor is still unknown. The phone comes in 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is also believed to support additional storage expansion via a microSD slot.

For imaging, you'll get 8MP dual rear cameras and a 5MP selfie camera on the Lava X2. Further, the phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery unit. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, dual 4G SIM support, 3.5 mm audio jack, OTG, and a Type C charging port for charging. Despite being an entry-level phone, the Lava X2 comes with a physical fingerprint sensor and also supports face unlock.

Lava X2 Price And Sale In India

The Lava X2 has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 6,599 in India. It is currently up for pre-booking on Amazon India and the first sale will start on March 12. Besides, the phone will also be available on the Lava e-store and offline channels across the country. The Lava X2 comes in two color variants namely - Cyan and Blue.

Lava X2: Should You Buy?

The Lava X2 is a budget phone with decent features. If you are looking for a normal Android phone for calling and messaging, can consider the Lava X2. The phone offers a large display, battery and an 8MP main lens. Even the handset has a physical fingerprint sensor which is usually not available at the price range of phones.

