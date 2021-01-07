Lava Z1, Z2, Z4, Z6 Launched In India; myZ Program Lets You Choose Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As announced earlier, Lava just unveiled a slew of new 'Made in India' smartphones in the Z series. Well, the series includes Lava Z1, Z2, Z4 and Z6 that have got the military-grade certification and Gorilla Glass 3 protection at the front. All these newly launched Lava smartphones are priced under Rs. 10,000.

The Lava Z1 is priced at Rs. 5,499 and comes in Red and Blue color options. It will go on sale from January 26 via Amazon India, Lavamobiles.com and offline stores. Lava Z2 is priced at Rs. 6,999, Z4 is priced at Rs. 8,999 and Z6 costs Rs. 9,999. These smartphones will go on sale from January 11 via the same channels.

Lava also launched the myZ program, which lets you build your own phone. It retains a 6.5-inch HD display, 2GB, 3GB, 4GB or 6GB RAM and 32GB, 64GB or 128GB storage space. Also, there will a choice between 13MP+2MP dual cameras or 13MP+5MP+2MP triple cameras at the rear and an 8MP or a 16MP selfie camera sensor. On choosing the top-most configuration, the device will cost Rs. 10,699.

As per Lava, one can choose among the 66 unique configurations. It is also possible to upgrade the RAM and storage configuration of the Lava Z2, Z4 and Z6 within the first year of purchase at a reasonable cost instead of the entire amount.

Lava Z1 Specifications

Lava Z1 flaunts a 5-inch FWVGA display with a Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a resolution of 854 x 854 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a 1.8GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 processor teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space, which can be expanded further up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

It runs Android 10 and comes with dual-SIM support and standard connectivity aspects such as dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB and GPS. There is a 5MP rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture and another 5MP sensor at the front with a similar aperture and dual-LED flash. A 3100mAh battery fuels the Lava smartphone.

Lava Z2 Specifications

Lava Z2 bestows a 6.51-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC along with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space along with a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB expandable storage space.

Lava Z2 runs Android 10 Go Edition and flaunts a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera sensor with f/1.85 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor along with LED flash. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It comes bundled with standard connectivity aspects, a USB Type-C port and a 5000mAh battery.

Lava Z4, Z6 Specifications

When it comes to Lava Z4, the smartphone flaunts a 6.51-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. At its core, the Lava Z4 is equipped with a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and a dedicated microSD card slot.

Lava Z4 comes with a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.85 aperture, a secondary 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a tertiary 2MP depth sensor. Up front, there is a 16MP selfie camera sensor. The device gets the power from a 5000mAh battery and standard connectivity aspects and runs Android 10.

When it comes to the Lava Z6, which is the most advanced smartphone among the latest offerings, the device uses 6GB RAM. Other than this difference, the Lava Z6 is identical to the Lava Z4.

