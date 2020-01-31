Lava Z53 Launched In India: Price, Specifications And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amidst the several rumors regarding upcoming Android biggies at the MWC 2020 to be held in the coming weeks, Lava has launched a new budget smartphone dubbed Lava Z53 in India. This smartphone appears to be launched with the intention to take on the entry-level devices from Realme and Xiaomi.

The Lava Z53 features a purple gradient finish at its rear and appears to be made using polycarbonate. At the front, this device flaunts a waterdrop notch at the top center of the display to house the selfie camera and a noticeable chin at the bottom. The right of the Lava smartphone provides room for the power button and volume rocker. Interestingly, there is a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant via voice.

Lava Z53 Price In India

Lava Z53 has been launched for Rs. 4,829 and is up for grabs via offline stores. Making it even more affordable, Reliance Jio is providing an instant discount of Rs. 1,200 for the buyers of the Lava Z53 in the form of recharge vouchers and an additional 50GB of 4G data. These benefits are valid only the Rs. 199 and Rs. 299 recharges.

Lava Z53 Specifications

Detailing on its specifications, the Lava smartphone adorns a 6.1-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The resolution of this smartphone is not known for now. As it is a budget smartphone, the device misses out on a physical fingerprint sensor but there is face unlock for biometric authentication and it is touted to unlock the device in under 0.4 seconds.

As of now, there is no word regarding the processor, RAM, and storage capacity of this new Lava phone. However, it is fueled by a 4120mAh battery that is touted to last up to a day, which is its USP. For imaging, the Lava Z53 comes with an 8MP rear camera sensor with an LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. The cameras come with real-time bokeh for capturing portrait shots. And, there are other aspects such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and a micro USB port.

What We Think

Given that the Lava Z53 is priced under Rs. 5,000, it could be a rival against the Redmi 8A, Realme C2, and other similarly priced budget smartphones. Also, these are bestsellers in the market selling and we are yet to see how the Lava offering will compete against them.

