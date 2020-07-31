Lava Z66 With 3GB RAM And Octa-Core Unisoc SoC Gets Listed On Flipkart News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching the Z61 smartphone recently, Lava is now planning to bring a new handset in the country. The new Lava Z66, which comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is already seen listed on Flipkart. The company has not made any official announcement regarding the upcoming smartphone. But they are expected to launch the device soon in the market.

Lava Z66: Expected Specifications

The listing suggests that the Lava Z66 will have a 6.08-inch HD+ display along with a 1560 x 720 pixel screen resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone will have an octa-core Unisoc processor and a 3GB+32GB storage variant. It also comes with a microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 128GB.

On the optics front, the Lava Z66 smartphone features a dual-camera setup at its rear. It includes 13MP and 5MP sensors. Further, the smartphone will have features like HDR Mode, Beauty Mode, Burst Mode, Panorama, Night, Time Lapse, Slow Motion, Filters. Upfront, you'll get a 13MP camera for selfies with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash.

The Flipkart listing also shows that it has connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, and micro USB port. The handset is likely to have a 3,950 mAh battery.

The listing doesn't reveal much information on other aspects of the device. However, earlier, the smartphone was spotted on Geekbench, which suggests that it will run the Android 10 operating system. The smartphone is likely to come in two colors variants - Berry Red and Marine Blue.

Lava Z66: Expected Price And Offers

The Lava Z66 is likely to be priced at Rs. 7,899, and it comes with easy payment options like 3/6/9 months no-cost EMI from Axis bank. It seems that the domestic handset makers have become active ever since people are looking for options from Indian manufacturers. Similarly, both Micromax and Karbonn are also planning to launch their devices in the affordable segment which we might see soon.

