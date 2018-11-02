Lava Z81 with dual 13 MP AI cameras officially launched for Rs 9,499

Lava, the Indian smartphone brand has launched a new entry-level Android smartphone in India after a long gap. The Lava Z81 is the latest entry-level device from the company with a modern design and decent specifications for the price tag that the device is being offered.

Lava Z81 price and availability

The Lava Z81 will be available in India from the 2nd of November on online and offline stores for Rs 9,499. Here are the complete details on the latest Lava smartphone.

Lava Z81 specifications

The Lava Z81 comes with a 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1440 x 720p) with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. Underhood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone does support dual SIM cards with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

The company has also stated that the more affordable version of the Lava Z81 will be launched in India in the upcoming weeks with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The Lava Z81 has a 13 MP primary camera with AI capability and a 13 MP selfie camera. These cameras do offer features like 1080p video recording and different lighting effects like Splash, Stage Light, Stage Light Mono, Natural, Vibrant and Contour.

The Lava Z81 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with a custom skin on top. Lava has collaborated with Microsoft to offer SwiftKey keyboard. SwiftKey keyboard uses AI to predict words and to correct spelling errors. Lastly, the smartphone has a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Sunil Raina President Lava Internation said

We are extremely excited to offer yet another first from Lava to our consumers - the very stunning and powerful Z81. In an era of immense noise and clutter, it is important to be differentiated and stand out from the crowd; and our Z81 does exactly that with its Studio Mode. I am sure that our consumers will find it very valuable and enjoy the next level of smartphone photography. Z81 is a true testimony to our vision of making the valuable technologies accessible