Lava Z91 prices slashed, now available for Rs 7,999

Lava, the Indian smartphone manufacturer has announced a permanent price cut for one of its budget category smartphone. The company has introduced the permanent price cut on Lava Z91 which was announced back in March this year. The smartphone was launched with an official price tag of Rs 9,999 and is now receiving a reduction of Rs 2,000 on the original price. This means following the discount you can grab this device for just Rs 7,999.

Lava Z91 key specifications and features:



The Lava Z91 flaunts a tall 5.7-inch HD+ display panel which has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a screen resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. The Full View display panel has a 2.5D curved glass on top.

In terms of optics, the device makes use of a single lens rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor. The rear camera supports video recording at 1080 pixels and also supports Bokeh, HDR mode and Timelapse among others. There is an 8MP front camera to capture selfies and to make/receive video calls.

Powering the Lava Z91 is a MediaTek MT6739 chipset which is paired with a PowerVR GE8100 GPU to take care of the graphics-intensive tasks. The MediaTek processor is further clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. You do get an option to expand the internal storage of the device to up to 128GB with the help of an external microSD card. The Lava Z91 ships with Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box based on company proprietary Star OS 4.2 skin on top of it.

In terms of connectivity, the device dual-SIM device supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot, v4.2, microUSB 2.0, with A-GPS. This entire package is backed by a 3,000mAh Li-Ion battery unit.