LeEco renews exclusive partnership with Flipkart ahead of first flash sale of Le 2 & Le Max2

On the back of consecutive successful launches and sale of Superphones, the global internet and technology conglomerate LeEco has once again renewed its exclusive partnership with Flipkart.

An agreement cementing this alliance was signed off between Atul Jain COO Smart Electronics Business on behalf of LeEco and Samardeep Subandh, Chief Marketing Officer at Flipkart.

Commenting on the milestone announcement, Atul Jain COO Smart Electronics Business, LeEco India said, "We are thrilled to announce that we're taking our partnership with Flipkart forward and are bullish about our Le 2 & Le Max2 being truly compelling propositions for consumers.

We are confident that our second generation Superphones on Flipkart will be top sellers, given their best-in-class specifications, superb design and looks.

The breakthrough CDLA technology which is a global-first along with the attractive Content Membership program bundling are unique propositions that are unmatched. Our endeavor is to bring the best-in-class devices to our users and give them a comprehensive experience."

"We also aspire to make new industry sales records for Le 2 and Le Max2 for their first flash sale on Flipkart and for the first time on our marketplace e-commerce website, LeMall," Mr. Jain added.

Once again, to bring its superlative devices to users, LeEco today announced the date for the first flash sale of Le 2 and Le Max2 as June 28.

Registrations will begin on 20 June 00:00 hrs on both Flipkart and LeMall, the company's recently launched marketplace e-commerce website. The first flash sale for Le 2 starts at 12 noon on June 28th, registrations for which would be open until 11 AM, the same day.

For Le Max2, registrations will be open till 28 June 1PM followed by the flash sale at 2 PM on 28 June. So mark your calendars well in advance and become the proud owners of Superphones that have already stirred up the Indian market.

And what's better, users can now get their favorite Le 2 and Le Max2, coupled with exciting offers during the flash sale on June 28 -

10% SBI cashback (Users can avail a discount of maximum Rs.1200 per card. The 10% cashback, valid on 28 June, is also applicable on EMI transaction on SBI Credit Cards

Free CDLA Earphones worth Rs.1990

Both Superphones include LeEco membership worth Rs 4900

A closer look at the specifications...

Best-in-class features Le 2 Le Max2 Powered by Octa-Core Qualcomm ® Snapdragon TM 652 Powered by Qualcomm ® Snapdragon TM 820 16MP rear camera and 8MP front camera 21MP rear camera with blazingly fast focusing speed and 8MP front camera A standard combination of 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM 4GB RAM + 32GB

Le 2: Le 2 is greatly improved from its predecessor and comes with supreme features given its disruptive pricing. Given the powerful camera, image quality of pictures taken by Le 2 are visibly better with vibrant and true-to-life colours.

It has an In-Cell display screen which is usually featured with overpriced phones. In addition to 3G, LTE and GSM, Le 2 supports all 4G bands in India and will also have VoLTE very soon over an OTA.

Le Max2: The second generation of Le Max, Le Max2 features the high performance combination of 4GB RAM + 32GB on board memory pushing the limits of the industry to new heights.

Le Max2 features a 5.7 inch 2K Super Retina Display, the best display for VR equipment. Le Max2 also enjoys a super-fast Wi-Fi connectivity. It has dual-band and dual-antenna, which means Le Max2's Wi-Fi speeds are 4 times faster than most of its competitors, who are on the Wi-Fi 2.4G band and twice as fast as those on the Wi-Fi 5G band.

The new Superphones come equipped with CDLA technology, pioneered by LeEco in India. LeEco has revolutionarily replaced the 3.5mm headphone port with the world's first CDLA Type-C interface, leading an audio revolution in the earphone industry that has remained the same for decades in India.

With the launch of Le 2 and Le Max2, LeEco has also made impressive additions to its Supertainment membership program.

This translates into mind boggling value for members including access to 50+ Big Ticket International Live Concerts - on LeEco Phones.

Additionally, members can get access to exclusive Live Streaming of Major Entertainment Events & Music Concerts Worldwide along with 7500+ hours of world class entertainment, among other benefits.

Le 2 comes at a highly competitive price of Rs 11,999, while Le Max2, the 4GB+32GB model will cost Rs 22,999 and both the Superphones will come bundled with one year LeEco's membership, which is worth Rs 4,900 if purchased alone.

