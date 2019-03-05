Lego Fold beats Samsung Galaxy Fold at price, size, and battery life News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Lego takes a friendly jab at Samsung with its latest product.

Foldable phones are the latest trend in the mobile industry, as major manufacturers like Samsung and Huawei have showcased their foldable display phones. Riding the wave on this new form factor, Lego to a friendly jab at Samsung with a tweet showcasing the "Lego Fold."

A stunning 5-inch cover display unfolds into an 11-inch pop-up story book. For endless creative play that never runs out of battery. pic.twitter.com/yodboV2aEK — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) March 4, 2019

Actually, the latest antic is actually Lego's Pop-Up Book set. The company points out that its foldable book which has a 5-inch cover which unfolds into an 11-inch storybook screen, beating Samsung's 4.6-inch exterior and a 7.3-inch interior display. The Lego Fold also beats the Galaxy Fold on its battery life, as the company promises that the Lego Fold "never runs out of battery."

Also, Lego's version costs way less than what you'll have to pay for the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The cost for the Lego Fold is $69.99, while the Galaxy Fold is priced at $2,000.

Besides, Huawei CEO Richard Yu admitted in an interview with Business Insider that the company was working on a design similar to the Galaxy Fold. However, the company dropped the idea as they thought the design was "not good."

"I feel having two screens, a front screen and a back screen, makes the phone too heavy," Yu said, referring to the Samsung Galaxy Fold design. "We [Huawei] had several solutions, but we canceled them. We had three projects simultaneously. We had something even better than that, killed by me," he said.