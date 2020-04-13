Lenovo A7 Budget Smartphone With Unisoc SC9863 SoC Launched News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Lenovo has refreshed its budget smartphone segment by launching the Lenovo A7. The device has been announced in China and it brings the vintage removable battery design. The smartphone brands have been focusing on design devices with a non-removable battery setup and we have seen only a handful of devices with the removable setup. Let's have a look at the remaining details:

Lenovo A7 Hardware And Software

The Lenovo A7 is launched with a standard LCD panel that measures 6.07-inches. While the display features such as its resolution and aspect ratio haven't been revealed, it is confirmed to sport a waterdrop notch. In the camera department, the device features a dual-lens module on the rear panel.

The camera setup comprises a 13MP primary sensor which is combined with a 2MP sensor to capture bokeh effects. At the front, the waterdrop notch is packed with a 5MP camera which will click selfies and also assist with video calling. The cameras are said to support AI intelligent scene recognition and support 12 types of scenes.

Under the hood, Lenovo has used a low-end Unisoc SC9863 chipset. If you are unaware, then this chipset was earlier also known Spreadtrum. The Unisoc SC9863 chipset comes with 8 ARM Cortex-A55 cores with a clock speed of up to 1.6GHz. The processor is combined with PowerVR IMG8322/GE8322 GPU which is said to come with 1080p video support.

The newly released #LenovoA7 smartphone is powered by UNISOC #SC9863A Octa-core chipset platform.



The A7 comes with a 6.09-inch waterdrop display, 4000 mAh high-capacity removable battery with up to 416-hour standby time, a 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera and a 5MP front camera. pic.twitter.com/2tksgEDTGf — UNISOC (@UNISOCTech) April 9, 2020

The smartphone will draw its fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery which is removable. There is no fast charging support but the device is said to offer a standby time of 416 hours. As of now, its availability in India and other global regions is not announced. But we are likely to get some details in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India