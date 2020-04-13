ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lenovo A7 Budget Smartphone With Unisoc SC9863 SoC Launched

    By
    |

    Lenovo has refreshed its budget smartphone segment by launching the Lenovo A7. The device has been announced in China and it brings the vintage removable battery design. The smartphone brands have been focusing on design devices with a non-removable battery setup and we have seen only a handful of devices with the removable setup. Let's have a look at the remaining details:

    Lenovo A7 Budget Smartphone With Unisoc SC9863 SoC Launched

     

    Lenovo A7 Hardware And Software

    The Lenovo A7 is launched with a standard LCD panel that measures 6.07-inches. While the display features such as its resolution and aspect ratio haven't been revealed, it is confirmed to sport a waterdrop notch. In the camera department, the device features a dual-lens module on the rear panel.

    The camera setup comprises a 13MP primary sensor which is combined with a 2MP sensor to capture bokeh effects. At the front, the waterdrop notch is packed with a 5MP camera which will click selfies and also assist with video calling. The cameras are said to support AI intelligent scene recognition and support 12 types of scenes.

    Under the hood, Lenovo has used a low-end Unisoc SC9863 chipset. If you are unaware, then this chipset was earlier also known Spreadtrum. The Unisoc SC9863 chipset comes with 8 ARM Cortex-A55 cores with a clock speed of up to 1.6GHz. The processor is combined with PowerVR IMG8322/GE8322 GPU which is said to come with 1080p video support.

     

    The smartphone will draw its fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery which is removable. There is no fast charging support but the device is said to offer a standby time of 416 hours. As of now, its availability in India and other global regions is not announced. But we are likely to get some details in the coming days.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: lenovo news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 12:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X