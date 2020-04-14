Lenovo A7 With Dual Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Goes Live: Price And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Lenovo, back in 2019 launched a series of budget smartphone under the 'K' series which includes the K10 Note, the K10 Plus, and also the A6 Note in the 'A' series. However, now the company has expanded its 'A' with the addition of a new phone called the Lenovo A7. The smartphone comes with a removable battery, waterdrop notch, and dual camera setup. Here are the details:

Lenovo A7 Specifications

The company has not disclosed much information about the Lenovo A7 but some key information is revealed via twitter. The smartphone comes with a 6.09-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU.

According to Google Play Console listing, the smartphone is backed by 2GB of RAM and runs Android 9 Pie. We will get to know about all the specifications of the smartphone once it gets listed on the official website.

On the optical front, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The smartphone sports a 13MP primary camera sensor + 2MP depth sensor for portrait along with an LED Flash. Upfront, the Lenovo A7 sports a 5MP front camera sensor sit underneath the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB port, and 3.5mm audio jack. On the rear panel, the smartphone also sports a biometric fingerprint scanner for security.

The Lenovo A7 draws power from a 4,000 mAh removable battery and the company claims that it's capable of delivering up to 416 hours of standby time. The smartphone will be available on black and blue color options.

Right now there is no information on the pricing of the smartphone. Hope the smartphone will be listed soon with the price on Lenovo's official page.

